Twitter Rage Forces ‘Bachelorette’ Producers to Mask Up the Maskless Audience During Live Show

Producers of ABC’s The Bachelorette quickly switched gears when horrified fans began rage tweeting about the maskless studio audience during the show’s live, three-hour finale Tuesday.

The show’s “After the Final Rose” portion initially began with neither host Kaitlyn Bristowe, the contestants, nor the studio audience wearing masks, and many fans quickly jumped on social media to express shock and outrage that the Disney-owned network would feature a jam-packed audience without masks as the omicron variant spreads through the U.S.

Fans of the show immediately jumped to Twitter to express their shock.

WHY IS NO ONE WEARING A MASK THIS IS A SUPERSPREADER EVENT#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/l26YGTawi3 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) December 22, 2021

I can’t believe #TheBachelorette really pulled up with a live audience, not a mask in sight, & didn’t think anything was wrong with that…In the middle of the Omicron surge??? It’s the lack of foresight for me. — A🌷 (@AmyLynn0721) December 22, 2021

Yo, everyone in this audience is gonna catch The (Omi)Cron. Not a single mask in sight. #TheBachelorette — rlecloux (@rlecloux) December 22, 2021

Isn’t there a mask mandate for indoor events in California?

How did #TheBachelorette get out of this? https://t.co/PJFPD6sak8 — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) December 22, 2021

The Twitter complaints were certainly noticed. Host Bristowe addressed the issue live on the air, saying, “We have seen a lot of chatter online, so just so we’re clear, everyone around me has tested negative. But just to exercise additional caution, our audience will remain masked throughout the rest of the show.”

Despite Bristowe’s note about the show’s testing regimen, though, soon enough the whole in-studio audience was seen in masks.

As the Twitter complaints mounted during the episode, the producers clearly felt the pressure and took further action. Less than half-way through the show, the audience was suddenly seen all masked up. The abrupt turn around also sparked comment by Twitter users who were ecstatic that producers saw the complaints and masked up the audience.

The about face sent mask zealots back to Twitter to praise the show’s acquiescence.

Twitter!! We did it!! We made the whole audience have to wear masks 😂#TheBachelorette #BacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/JK40tgPnQy — Shared News (@sharednews) December 22, 2021

Whoever made the decision to have the studio audience mask up so fast should handle all rapid-test distribution matters!! #TheBachelorette — Taylor Hodgkins (@queen_elvis) December 22, 2021

bachelor nation really shamed the live audience into putting their masks on #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/iz8XBg02qW — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) December 22, 2021

Anyway congrats to bachelor nation for mask-shaming an entire television network #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vi0ER3PWhy — Annelisa (@annelisa614) December 22, 2021

LOLLLL THEY MADE THEM PUT ON MASKS #TheBachelorette — Michelle is The Bachelorette (@Bachelor_Banter) December 22, 2021

Did the internet really just make everyone put masks on at the live bachelor set… #TheBachelorette — Benjamin Davies (@TheRealBenjesus) December 22, 2021

On the other hand, others pointed out that putting masks on after sitting there unmasked for who knows how long already was too little too late:

Still thinking about how Twitter made the After the Final Rose audience put on masks after they had already been sitting there in close proximity for God only knows how long smh

#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/oSOrseWhGX — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) December 22, 2021

“masks on for the rest of the show out of caution” as if they hadn’t already been sitting there without one for almost an hour?? 😭 #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mSN5UR2tqz — ✨essie✨ (@essiedailypop) December 22, 2021

The Bachelorette finale is live tonight, and they started the night with everyone in the audience not wearing masks Then they saw Twitter getting heated and decided to put masks on all of them 😂 That’s not how viruses work, you’re all fucked already if Omicron is in that crowd https://t.co/WismgkaUFl — Jake (@magicoswald) December 22, 2021

