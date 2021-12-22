Twitter Rage Forces ‘Bachelorette’ Producers to Mask Up the Maskless Audience During Live Show

Warner Todd Huston

Producers of ABC’s The Bachelorette quickly switched gears when horrified fans began rage tweeting about the maskless studio audience during the show’s live, three-hour finale Tuesday.

The show’s “After the Final Rose” portion initially began with neither host Kaitlyn Bristowe, the contestants, nor the studio audience wearing masks, and many fans quickly jumped on social media to express shock and outrage that the Disney-owned network would feature a jam-packed audience without masks as the omicron variant spreads through the U.S.

Fans of the show immediately jumped to Twitter to express their shock.

The Twitter complaints were certainly noticed. Host Bristowe addressed the issue live on the air, saying, “We have seen a lot of chatter online, so just so we’re clear, everyone around me has tested negative. But just to exercise additional caution, our audience will remain masked throughout the rest of the show.”

Despite Bristowe’s note about the show’s testing regimen, though, soon enough the whole in-studio audience was seen in masks.

As the Twitter complaints mounted during the episode, the producers clearly felt the pressure and took further action. Less than half-way through the show, the audience was suddenly seen all masked up. The abrupt turn around also sparked comment by Twitter users who were ecstatic that producers saw the complaints and masked up  the audience.

The about face sent mask zealots back to Twitter to praise the show’s acquiescence.

On the other hand, others pointed out that putting masks on after sitting there unmasked for who knows how long already was too little too late:

