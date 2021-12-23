Sony Excludes Woke Feminist ‘Ghostbusters’ from ‘Ultimate Collection’ Box Set

Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Kristen Wiig in Ghostbusters (Sony Pictures, 2016)
Sony Pictures
David Ng

Sony appears to be trying to memory-hole its woke 2016 box-office dud Ghostbusters by omitting the feminist reboot from its upcoming Ghostbusters “Ultimate Collection” box set.

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, which Sony will release in February, is an eight-disc set that contains the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II. The ghost-trap-shaped box set also contains the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife as well as a wealth of supplemental material.

Noticeably absent is Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, which featured a predominantly female cast and sought to infuse woke feminism into the movie franchise. The movie was a box-office catastrophe, grossing $128 million domestically on a reported budget of $144 million.

Director Paul Feig poses for a photo at the Ghostbusters Fan Event at the Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS Fan Event on the Sony Lot at Sony Pictures Studios on March 2, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Feig is clearly unhappy about his movie’s omission from the forthcoming box set.

“Um … @SonyPictures , I know this must be a mistake,” he tweeted this week. “We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a modest box-office success, so far grossing $114 million domestically in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie doesn’t acknowledge the 2016 Ghostbusters storyline, working instead as a companion piece to the original 1984 movie.

Actress Leslie Jones, who co-starred in the 2016 reboot, lashed out at the new sequel when it was first announced, saying it is “something Trump would do.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.