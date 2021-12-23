Sony Excludes Woke Feminist ‘Ghostbusters’ from ‘Ultimate Collection’ Box Set

Sony appears to be trying to memory-hole its woke 2016 box-office dud Ghostbusters by omitting the feminist reboot from its upcoming Ghostbusters “Ultimate Collection” box set.

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, which Sony will release in February, is an eight-disc set that contains the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II. The ghost-trap-shaped box set also contains the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife as well as a wealth of supplemental material.

Noticeably absent is Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, which featured a predominantly female cast and sought to infuse woke feminism into the movie franchise. The movie was a box-office catastrophe, grossing $128 million domestically on a reported budget of $144 million.

Feig is clearly unhappy about his movie’s omission from the forthcoming box set.

“Um … @SonyPictures , I know this must be a mistake,” he tweeted this week. “We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a modest box-office success, so far grossing $114 million domestically in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie doesn’t acknowledge the 2016 Ghostbusters storyline, working instead as a companion piece to the original 1984 movie.

Actress Leslie Jones, who co-starred in the 2016 reboot, lashed out at the new sequel when it was first announced, saying it is “something Trump would do.”

