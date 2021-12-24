CBS’ Kennedy Center Honors, Featuring Bette Midler, Sees Ratings Crash to New Low

CBS’ broadcast of the annual Kennedy Center Honors saw its ratings collapse on Wednesday, reportedly drawing an average of 4.1 million total viewers — a new low for the show, not including last year’s pandemic-delayed special.

Bette Midler, who recently insulted West Virginians as “poor, illiterate and strung out,” was one of the honorees this year, receiving a glowing tribute from President Joe Biden during a pre-show reception. “I am such an unadulterated fan. Bette is a true American treasure,” the president gushed.

Watch below:

During the show, FX’s Pose star Billy Porter paid musical tribute to the “Divine Miss M.”

TONIGHT: I am so honored to be paying tribute to none other than the Divine Miss M, @BetteMidler! Watch the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors tonight (12/22) at 9/8c on @CBS and Paramount+#KCHonors @kencen pic.twitter.com/so24sz3gUI — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) December 22, 2021

The Kennedy Center Honors’ 4.1 million viewers represents an improvement from last year’s ceremony, which was delayed due to the pandemic. But it fell well short its last pre-pandemic outing of 7 million, according to a report from TV Line.

This year’s ceremony also honored Lorne Michaels, the longtime producer of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which has become a mouthpiece for the political left.

The ceremony also took some veiled jabs at former President Donald Trump, who famously broke with presidential tradition by declining to attend the honors while he was in office.

“Tonight, it is quite nice, very nice, to see the presidential box once again being occupied,” comedian David Letterman reportedly said, eliciting a standing ovation for Biden. “The same with the Oval Office.”

In addition to the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended the ceremony, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.