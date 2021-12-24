Watch: Demi Lovato Serenades Ghost Suffering from Sexism-Induced Trauma

Gun control-pushing, “Impeach Trump” songstress Demi Lovato serenaded a ghost with a grudge against men in a disused brothel in an abandoned “ghost town” on her Peacock TV show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

Lovato visited the abandoned Arizona town known as Vulture City with her close friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith. In the brothel, the trio found Carmen, a ghost they believe is struggling with trauma from sexism she experienced before death.

Using an EMF detector — equipment that reortedly emits a sharp, high-pitched beep whenever paranormal contact is made — the group began communicating with Carmen. But the ghost wasn’t very talkative at first, because men were in the room.

Watch Below:

“Are there star people here right now?” Lovato asked the room, which appeared to elicit a response from the EMF detector, which let out a beeping sound.

But when the singer asked, “Are you a star person?” the ghost did not respond.

“Maybe it’s because we’re in the room, because, you know, they don’t like men,” Smith suggested. “Do you want us to maybe do a little experiment and step in another room while you take over?”

So the two males stepped out of the room and let Lovato talk to the ghost alone.

“Did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?” Lovato asked.

The EMF detector let out another beer, which Lovato believed was an affirmative answer to her question.

“She has trauma, and that’s why she doesn’t like men,” Lovato informed the Scott and Smith, to which Scott said, “Okay, I respect that, I respect that.”

So Lovato — who identifies as pansexual and admittedly forgets her own pronouns — turned back to talk to the thin air again, stating, “I have trauma, too, so I feel you, and I get it.”

“Do you like to sing, Carmen?” Lovato asked the ghost, which appeared to elicit another beeping response from the EMF detector.

The pop star then asked, “if I sing you a song, can my friends come back in the room?” and received another beep that she believed to be an affirmative answer to her question.

Lovato then sung an acapella rendition of her 2011 hit song, “Skyscraper.” When she was done, the EMF detector let out another beep, which the singer believed was a standing ovation.

“That’s the coolest standing ovation I’ve ever had,” an elated Lovato declared.

Lovato recently called the word “alien” a “derogatory term” offensive to extraterrestrial life, and suggested people use “ETs” instead.

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” she said. “That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

