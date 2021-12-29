Dior Cancels Travis Scott Collaboration ‘Out of Respect’ for Astroworld Victims

Luxury fashion brand Dior has canceled its collaboration with rapper Travis Scott “out of respect” for the victims of the November 5 Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, that resulted in the death of ten people.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” Dior told WWD.

Scott’s team told WWD that he and Dior both mutually decided to postpone the collection’s January launch.

The capsule collection collaboration between men’s artistic director Kim Jones and Scott’s Cactus Jack line was set to launch this January.

Scott’s collaboration with Dior is not the only cancelation the rapper has faced in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy — which has also reportedly resulted in multiple lawsuits totaling more than $3 billion dollars.

A few weeks ago, Anheuser-Busch said it would be pulling Scott’s hard seltzer brand, Cacti, from shelves in the wake of Astroworld. The rapper, however, also claimed that it was his decision.

Last month, Nike decided to postpone the release of its collaboration with Scott — the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.” The decision came one day after a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the event died from his injuries, bringing the Astroworld death toll to ten.

Before that, the online game Fortnite deleted an emote that included an audio snippet of Scott’s track “Out West” from its shop. An emote is a dance move or action that characters can perform during an online game.

Additionally, a petition to stop the rapper from performing at next year’s Coachella Festival has attracted tens of thousands of supporters.

Earlier this month, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God, in which the rapper suggested that the media are forcing responsibility on him because he was the face of the show.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.