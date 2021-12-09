Rapper Travis Scott Refuses to Take Responsibility for Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott broke his silence for the first time since his November 5 performance at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, which left ten people dead, suggesting that the media are forcing responsibility on him because he was the face of the show.

In an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God posted on Thursday, Scott talked about the tragic night, saying that he feels a sense of responsibility to figure out what went wrong and how to make sure it never happens again — but insisted that he did everything he could with the knowledge he had during the event.

“Do you feel like people are forcing more responsibility on you because you are the front man, because it was Astroworld?” Charlamagne tha God asked Scott, to which the rapper replied, “Well, yeah, I mean, you know, I’m the face of the festival, you know, I’m an artist.”

Watch Below:

“So yeah, you know, the media’s — they, yeah, they want to, you know, put it on me,” Scott continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s like, I don’t think it’s more so about that, I think it’s more so about stepping up to figure out what the problem is, and I could take that.”

“I could take, you know, stepping up to figure out what the problem is,” the rapper said. “I definitely want to step in to figure out, you know, how can we fix this in the future. What could we do to, you know, change these things.”

Charlamagne tha God then asked if Scott felt he did everything he “possibly could to help in that situation.”

“Yes,” the rapper affirmed. “Yes, anything I physically can, for sure. Yes.”

“And it just, you know, if knowing, you know, what was going on, you know, you would just wish, you know — if you, you know, could have something better, you know, but, standing there, a thousand percent,” Scott added.

The rapper went on to say that he has “a responsibility to figure out what happened” at Astroworld.

“I have a responsibility to figure out the solution,” Scott said. “And hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having that more insight of what’s going on.”

Scott also claims that while he was on stage that night, no one ever communicated to him what was going on, other than simply telling him, “after the guest [rapper Drake] comes out, we’re going to end the show.”

“Other than that, there was no other communication,” Scott said. “There wasn’t communication on why, you know, it was just — that’s what came through my ears.”

The Astroworld Festival has been hit with a $10 billion lawsuit representing more than 1,500 concert-goers, the largest suit to date over the fatal stampede that has so far left ten people dead and many more injured.

Scott is facing multiple lawsuits related to the Astroworld stampede. As Breitbart News reported, attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 alleged victims.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.