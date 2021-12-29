Actor Rob Schneider Praises Police After Car Trouble in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO - JULY 08: Actor Rob Schneider takes part in the Taco Bell Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at AT&T Park on July 8, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider praised the professionalism of police after they came to his aid when his car broke down in Arizona last week.

The Deuce Bigalow star and former Saturday Night Live cast member told fans that he found himself in need of assistance when his Tesla broke down in the Scottsdale, Arizona, area on Dec. 22.

Schneider jumped to Twitter to post a “huge thank you” to the Scottsdale Police Department and included a photo of himself standing with several officers outside the station.

Scottsdale police officer Paul Lee told Fox News that meeting the actor in less than ideal circumstances was a treat. “It was a nice interaction. These days there are a lot of negativity,” he said.

But the meeting was also somewhat of a shock, Lee added.

“I said, ‘Wait a second. That is Mr. Schneider, as in the Rob Schneider?’ And I said, ‘Wait, Mr. Schneider?’ And he gave me the nod and that is how we broke the ice on that,” Less joked.

Lee also noted that Schneider was “very appreciative” for the help and they spoke amicably about the incident and the actor’s movie career.

Schneider has been a supporter of the blue in the past. Just over a month ago, for instance, he blasted leftists for getting angry at a pilot who said “Let’s Go Brandon” but who ignore a president who is pressuring the states to fire police officers and other first responders.

The Grown Ups star has also been vocal about the authoritarian direction taken by COVID-obsessed left-wingers. And last month he railed against Joe Biden’s disastrous budget proposal calling it the “Build back broker” plan.

