Actor Rob Schneider Praises Police After Car Trouble in Arizona

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider praised the professionalism of police after they came to his aid when his car broke down in Arizona last week.

The Deuce Bigalow star and former Saturday Night Live cast member told fans that he found himself in need of assistance when his Tesla broke down in the Scottsdale, Arizona, area on Dec. 22.

Schneider jumped to Twitter to post a “huge thank you” to the Scottsdale Police Department and included a photo of himself standing with several officers outside the station.

A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Officer Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!! pic.twitter.com/F4hj5hNX3M — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 23, 2021

Scottsdale police officer Paul Lee told Fox News that meeting the actor in less than ideal circumstances was a treat. “It was a nice interaction. These days there are a lot of negativity,” he said.

But the meeting was also somewhat of a shock, Lee added.

“I said, ‘Wait a second. That is Mr. Schneider, as in the Rob Schneider?’ And I said, ‘Wait, Mr. Schneider?’ And he gave me the nod and that is how we broke the ice on that,” Less joked.

Lee also noted that Schneider was “very appreciative” for the help and they spoke amicably about the incident and the actor’s movie career.

Schneider has been a supporter of the blue in the past. Just over a month ago, for instance, he blasted leftists for getting angry at a pilot who said “Let’s Go Brandon” but who ignore a president who is pressuring the states to fire police officers and other first responders.

The authoritarians more angry at a Southwest Pilot for saying“Let’s go Brandon”then they are at a President that is pressuring States to fire;Police Officers, Fireman, Nurses and other First Responders who only a year ago were hailed as heroes, is proof they have lost their souls — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2021

The Grown Ups star has also been vocal about the authoritarian direction taken by COVID-obsessed left-wingers. And last month he railed against Joe Biden’s disastrous budget proposal calling it the “Build back broker” plan.

