‘Betty White: 100 Years Young, a Birthday Celebration’ Documentary to Hit Theaters as Planned

Jan. 1 (UPI) — The producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young say a theatrical screening will proceed as scheduled on the comedy legend’s birthday, even though she died Friday, a few weeks shy of the milestone.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a joint statement on the Fathom Events website.

“This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others.

“Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her. Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt — and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon.”