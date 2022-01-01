Katy Perry Performs in Las Vegas Inside Giant Toilet, Alongside Giant Face Mask and Drag Queen

Pop star Katy Perry donned a beer can bra and performed in front of a giant talking face mask, as well as inside a giant red toilet during her debut “Play” performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Perry’s opening night of “Play,” which also kicked off her temporary Las Vegas residency, featured a variety of costumes and bizarre imagery, such as a giant toilet brush, toilet paper, a tooth brush, toothpaste, and a plunger. The singer also wore a dress featuring a beer can bra that actually poured out a beverage.

At one point during her 90-minute concert, the singer emerged from a giant red toilet, and began to sing, “I know a place where the grass is really greener” — the opening lines to her 2010 hit, “California Gurls.” Later, a giant feces appeared from the toilet as well.

In between songs, Perry had a conversation with the giant toilet, which she called “such a beautiful porcelain throne.”

In another scene, Perry sat on a platform on the stage, where she talked to a giant face mask, and gushed over how “famous” the mask is now, in the era of the Chinese coronavirus.

“I know you’re a really big deal,” Perry said to the giant mask. “I mean, I don’t want to say it out loud, but maybe you’re, like, more famous than me now.”

After speaking with the giant face mask, Perry leaned over a large big beer mug and poured herself a beer from her own bra, before singing her 2008 song, “Lost.”

At another point, Perry pulled a drag queen — Joella Perry — on stage, where she asked Joella to perform a spinning and high-kicking dance routine before falling over.

The pop star is expected to play eight shows between December 2021 and January 2022 as part of her temporary Las Vegas residency.

