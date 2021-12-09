Hollywood Celebrities Who Backed Jussie Smollett Silent After Guilty Verdict

Hollywood celebrities who fully-backed convicted hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett have been silent, as of this reporting, in the wake of Thursday’s guilty verdict in Chicago.

“We have a media that says it’s a debate that whether or not what happened to Jussie Smollett is a hate crime. It’s absurd. It’s not a fucking debate,” exclaimed actress Ellen Page (now Elliot) in 2019.

“This is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country,” tweeted pop singer Katy Perry.

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019

“Homophobia existed before Trump, but there is no question that since he has injected his hatred into the American bloodstream, we are less decent, less human,& less loving,” tweeted director Rob Reiner, who also deleted his post as the evidenced piled on against Smollett.

“THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters,” exclaimed actress Olivia Munn in a now-deleted tweet.

“VILLAINY, RACISM, HOMOPHOBIA,” lamented singer Cher in a tweet that she never deleted.

Jussie Smollett,’Empire' Actor, Reportedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime.NPR. VILLAINY, RACISM,HOMOPHOBIA, PROMOTED BY MOST INFAMOUS IN 🌎,IS THE POISON THAT KILLS🇺🇸.WHITE ONLY IS NOT RIGHT.🇺🇸 IS PPL OF COLOR.🙏🏻GOP GOES DOWN WITH SHIP djt

https://t.co/egSweOPhlO — Cher (@cher) January 30, 2019

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis wanted America to “take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally.”

OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate! We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019

The Office star Mindy Kaling was “disgusted and horrified” when the news broke.

I am disgusted and horrified to hear of the homophobic and racial attack on Jussie Smollett last night. Unfortunately, these hateful attacks happen way too often. We must call out and hold those accountable. Sending love to you, Jussie. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2019

Scandal star Kerry Washington called for “justice for Jussie.” Well….

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

Even as proof of Smollett’s guilt became readily apparent, some celebrities, especially his Empire, remained in the actor’s corner, bitterly clinging to the hope that two racist Trump supporters attacked him at 2 AM on a cold Chicago winter’s night.

“No one could be that hurtful? To stage this? Right? To fuck with all of us by playing into our weaknesses & make it even harder for victims to come forward?! No one could choose to be that hurtful? Right?! RIGHT?” a perplexed Alyssa Milano asked.

If that man staged his own attack he is wrong in so many ways. No one could be that hurtful? To stage this? Right? To fuck with all of us by playing into our weaknesses & make it even harder for victims to come forward?! No one could choose to be that hurtful? Right?! RIGHT? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 18, 2019

“Until I can see some definitive proof–which I haven’t seen yet–then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise,” said Queen Latifah.

While Blackish star Anthony Anderson did not defend Smollett, he did celebrate the prospect of him winning an NAACP image award after corrupt prosecutors in Chicago abruptly dropped the charges against him.

“It’s not my place or any other person’s place to judge him or whatnot, but I’m glad [that] he’s nominated…I hope he wins because I’d be interested to hear his speech,” said Anderson.

“Our country deserves better than the kind of morally bankrupt people who have taken our democracy hostage and condone hate crimes. Sending love to Jussie,” opined Molly Ringwald.

“Heartbroken and furious reading about the attack on [Smollett]. I want Trump and all MAGA lunatics to burn in Hell,” tweeted comedian Billy Eichner, who deleted the post shortly after news of Smollett’s hoax came to light.

On Thursday, a jury convicted disgraced actor Jussie Smollett for five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after he hired two brothers from Nigeria to stage a fake hate crime against him. The class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of up to 3 years in prison for each count, though experts believe he will likely get probation and be sentenced to community service if convicted. Smollett was acquitted of just one count of disorderly conduct.

As of this writing, none of the celebrities above have issued a statement about Smollett’s guilty verdict.