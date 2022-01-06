‘Literally Theater’: Pelosi Has ‘Hamilton’ Cast Members Sing as Part of January 6 Remembrance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday incorporated the cast of Hamilton as part of the January 6 remembrance, sparking further mockery that the Democrats are “literally” engaging in “theater.”

“To begin the conversation, we’re privileged to have a contribution from one of the great creative talents of our time, Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Pelosi said.

“May his beautiful words be an inspiration to us. Among the words he said in the music, we’ll make it right for you. If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, and we’ll give the world to you,” she continued:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins reflection on 1/6 by tossing to pre-recorded remarks from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pelosi quotes Hamilton: “If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you.” pic.twitter.com/jdYyloImen — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

In turn, Miranda introduced other cast members who performed “Dear Theodosia” as part of the January 6 remembrance:

Democrats applauded after the song (performed via video) concluded and Pelosi said it was important to have the arts as part of this. I was not expecting the arts today! — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) January 6, 2022

“So now it’s literally theater,” Donald Trump Jr. remarked:

So now it’s literally theater. https://t.co/Yd7qumtN2D — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2022

Pelosi’s remarks and the performance followed speeches from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter of whom compared the January 6 protests to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, both of which resulted in the death of thousands of Americans:

Former President Trump released a sharp statement following Biden’s speech, blasting him for using his name to “further divide America.”

“The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America,” Trump said. “I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”