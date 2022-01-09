Sarah Silverman Backs Jon Stewart’s Anti-Semitism Accusation Against ‘Harry Potter’: ‘Everything You’ve Seen in Nazi Propaganda’

Sarah Silverman has backed fellow comedian Jon Stewart’s anti-semitism accusations against the Harry Potter books and movies, saying the scene of “hook-nosed” goblins running the fictional Gringotts Wizarding Bank feels like “Nazi propaganda.”

In a recent episode of her podcast, Silverman acknowledged she has never seen the Harry Potter movies but recently watched a clip from Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone following Stewart’s comments.

“I couldn’t fucking believe it,” she said, narrating the scene. “Oh my God. Just a row of hook-nosed propaganda Jews built for real life.” She added, “Everything you’ve seen in Nazi propaganda of the ‘Juden’ pictures are brought to life in this wizarding world.”

Watch below:

Silverman expressed shock that it has taken two decades since the first Harry Potter movie opened for someone to point out the movie’s alleged anti-semitism.

“It’s the 20-year anniversary and this is just coming up,” she said. “Nobody fucking cares. The hashtag ‘#jewsdon’tcount’ — please read it.”

She continued: “It’s so horrifyingly blatant. It’s like that thing where you just giggle but it’s mostly nervousness or fear, you know, when you just like go, ‘Oh my God. Holy fucking shit.'”

Jon Stewart launched his anti-semitism accusations against Harry Potter in his own podcast, even accusing author J.K. Rowling of embracing anti-semitic stereotypes. But he backtracked this week following intense blowback on social media.”

So @jonstewart recently broke Hollywood's complete silence on @jk_rowling unapologetically maintaining antisemitic folklore through Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/ezWrxpzryB — raf (@rafaelshimunov) January 3, 2022

“I do not think J.K. Rowling is antisemitic. I did not accuse her of being antisemitic. I do not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic. I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, a number of Jewish groups in the United Kingdom have backed J.K. Rowling against allegations that the goblin bankers in her novels are anti-semitic caricatures.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com