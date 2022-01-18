Pharrell Williams Urges Corporations to Embrace ‘Equity’ on MLK Day

Pop star Pharrell Williams reportedly used Martin Luther King Day to urge corporations to embrace “equity” by encouraging them to make investments based on skin color — a notion that is antithetical to Dr. King’s legacy.

Williams spoke Monday at the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, which was held virtually, according to a report from The Virginian-Pilot. The singer challenged corporate America to “do more and channel their energy in the right direction” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting equity measures.

He said some corporations are already doing so. “Not all businesses,” Pharrell Williams reportedly said. “The smart ones — the ones that will be here in 50 years.”

The left is working hard to conflate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with the concept of “equity,” even though the two are antithetical. While Martin Luther King, Jr. asked people to look past skin color, “equity” prioritizes race and other immutable characteristics, like gender, to achieve equality of outcome, or socialism.

Left-wing activists are banking on people assuming that “equity” and “equality” are the same thing, hoping they will lend support to their radical agendas based on that confusion.

The Virginian-Pilot also claimed that Dr. King left behind a legacy of “social justice,” which is anachronistic if not inaccurate since Dr. King was a civil rights activist, not a “social justice” activist.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com