Stephen Colbert Suggests Getting Rid of Senate Following Dem’s Filibuster Failure: ‘I’m 100 Percent Serious’

CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert played sore loser on Monday’s show when he suggested getting rid of the U.S. Senate, calling it an “anti-democratic” institution following the Democrats’ failure to eliminate the filibuster.

Stephen Colbert was chatting with guest Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) when he made the bizarre suggestion. “If you can’t get rid of the filibuster… then what if we just get rid of the Senate? And I’m 100 percent serious here. It is the most anti-democratic institution next to the judiciary,” he said.

“No one will drop a single tear, ” he added. “I don’t understand what possible positive purpose the United States Senate provides right now.”

A visibly flustered Sen. Warren attempted a response. “I hear you,” she said. “We’re supposed to be the deliberative body… but so long as we’re tangled in the filibuster then we don’t get to do what the founders envisioned that we would.”

Sen. Warren conveniently side-stepped the fact that Democrats used the filibuster more than 300 times in 2020 when Republicans used it once. As Breitbart News reported, Democrats recently used the Senate filibuster to block a bill by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) that would have sanctioned companies associated with Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Democrats have been trying to eliminate the Senate filibuster in an effort to ram through their “voting rights” legislation to federalize elections and roll back integrity measures like voter identification requirements. But their efforts failed after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said they won’t back the elimination of the filibuster.

Colbert referred to Sinema as “Mrs. Hamburglar” on Monday’s show.

This isn't comedy anymore. It's group therapy for libs. https://t.co/DTdEFW0bbm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2022

