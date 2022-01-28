‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Posts Video Warning to KKK Members in North Carolina: I Suggest Just Killing Yourselves’

Ezra Miller, best known for portraying DC Comics superhero The Flash, has raised eyebrows with a video warning alleged Ku Klux Klan members in a small town in North Carolina.

In an Instagram video message, Miller took aim at the KKK chapter in Beulaville, North Carolina. The Justice League star said the racist group should “kill themselves.”

Calling himself “Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard,” miller went on saying, “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?”

“Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

On the Instagram post, the gender-bending Miller added the following: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Miller last stirred social media in 2020 when he was purportedly seen in a video choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. At the time, Variety reported that Miller had gotten upset at some pushy fans and lashed out at the woman. The actor, though, never made any public statements about the reported attack.

Miller has not chosen to elucidate on exactly why he is addressing a KKK chapter that is supposedly based in a small North Carolina town of barely more than 1,000 citizens.

Miller is set to reprise his superhero role in the upcoming Warners movie The Flash, a film that has repeatedly been delayed, but appears set to be released in November. Miller was wearing a Flash ring in the odd video. He will also appear in the April release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

