Rapper Ray J Meets Donald Trump to Discuss Business, Technology, Black Empowerment

Rapper and entrepreneur Ray J met with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where they discussed “business, technology, and black empowerment.”

“Ray J and President Trump at Mara Lago discussing Business, Technology, and Black Empowerment!” tweeted pastor Darrell Scott — a member of Trump’s executive transition team — who shared images from the meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Ray J and President Trump at Mara Lago discussing Business, Technology, and Black Empowerment! pic.twitter.com/nP9TkAWtyy — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 26, 2022

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J told Page Six. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.”

“We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people,” he added. “I’m ready to get started now.”

Trump and Ray J also reportedly have a follow-up meeting scheduled to put into action many of the ideas that they discussed in Palm Beach on Tuesday.

My good friend Ray J and I at Mara Lago to discuss technology, business, and Black empowerment with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/HOfTbu7Zrl — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 26, 2022

Sources also say that Ray J has political aspirations, and would potentially consider running for office someday, according to Page Six.

In January 2020, after being asked about a Trump impeachment, Ray J told Variety, “I just figure we need to stick with trying to fix what’s broken in America, like the bigger topics.”

“Try to really put our focus on change and helping people, and really try to do good for the country,” he added. “Right now, it’s really targeted on one topic. I think they should definitely figure that out but overall, we should shift gears and really get back to business.”

Ray J’s former lover, Kim Kardashian, has also worked with President Trump on criminal justice reform.

