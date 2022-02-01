Watch: Country Star Blake Shelton Invites 6-Yr-Old Heart Transplant Patient Onstage for Duet

Country star Blake Shelton made one six-year-old boy’s dream come true by inviting him onstage to help entertain the crowd during his concert in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Shelton brought Wyatt McKee onstage in Durant, Oklahoma, to sing Shelton’s tune, “God’s Country.” The boy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is awaiting a heart transplant.

The child’s attendance at the concert was arranged by an anonymous donor who learned of the boy’s love for Shelton. And once in the stands, little Wyatt brandished his homemade sign reading “Your Smallest, Biggest Fan from Lake Texoma, 6yo Waiting on a Heart Transplant.”

Shelton noticed the sign and invited the boy and his mom, Harley, onstage saying, “Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man.”

Wyatt was a bit hesitant to join Shelton in song at fist, but as the two warbled on, the boy became more confident and the pair ended the soaring rendition to thunderous applause from the audience.

The boy’s mom later posted a Facebook message thanking Shelton for his act of kindness.

“I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this,” Harley wrote, “but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!! Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong.”

