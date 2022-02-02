Sharon Stone Calls Joe Rogan an ‘A**hole’: He Is ‘Risking People’s Lives with His Idiocy’

Sharon Stone has called Joe Rogan an “asshole” and accused the popular podcaster of not only “risking people’s lives with his idiocy” but actually causing the actual loss of lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Basic Instinct star made her comments in a seemingly impromptu interview with TMZ caught on camera while she appeared to be running errands in Los Angeles.

In the interview, the actress described herself as an “infectious disease worker” who has won an array of awards including something called the “Nobel Peace Summit” award for her work — presumably a reference to her AIDS activism. She also namedropped Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying she has worked with the government official for decades.

TMZ asked Stone what she thought of Rogan’s recent decisions to allow Spotify to slap a content disclaimer on his podcast and to include more “balance” on controversial subjects.

“I just want to say COVID is not an opinion-based situation, and Mr. Rogan thinking that his opinion or a disclaimer for the lives that he personally has affected and caused losses of, it’s not an opinion,” Stone told TMZ. “Mr Rogan is risking people’s lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about COVID are opinions — they aren’t opinions.”

She continued: “COVID and infections diseases are science and they are fact-based situations. So the pretense that these are opinions is dangerous and his behavior is dangerous. And so the pretense that these are opinions and that he should put a disclaimer — he should put a disclaimer that he’s an asshole.”

Watch below:

TMZ asked what Stone thought of other celebrities speaking out in support of Rogan’s right to freedom of speech.

“I think that people can say whatever they want to say,” she replied. “All I can say is that is what I’m saying comes from my experience with working in overcrowded laboratories with people who risk their lives to save other people’s lives. My opinions come from standing in hospitals with children dying of AIDS, while I explain to their parents how heartbroken I am that they’re going losing their infant.”

Stone recently posted to Twitter her support of musician Neil Young’s request to boycott Spotify.

I’m w @Neilyoung cancel my @Spotify accounts in the name of Truth❣️ — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2022

