Fashion Mogul Kat Von D’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized While She and Her Son Slept

Fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D had her Los Angeles home burglarized over the weekend, and said the intruder wanted to use the bathroom.

An intruder was wandering around the Los Angeles home of Kat Von D — whose full name is Katherine Von Drachenberg — as she and her son slept on Saturday night, according to a report by TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Von D was asleep at around 10:15 p.m. when she was awakened by a beam of light moving around in her house.

She then took her 3-year-old, ran out of the house, and dialed 911. Police reportedly arrived at the scene with blaring sirens, and searched the house.

In the house, police found a man in his 30’s upstairs, walking around. It remains unclear if he knows he had invaded Von D’s house, or what his intentions were. The man told police that he was buying the house and needed to use the bathroom.

Police then took the man into custody, and he was later booked for residential burglary.

The man had reportedly broken into the house by jumping a fence. There were no signs of forced entry, but it remains unclear how he got into the house — whether it was through an open door or window.

It is true, however, that Von D has recently put her Los Angeles home up for sale. The mansion is currently on the market for $15 million, according to a report by E! News.

Late last year, Von D announced that she is leaving “corrupt” Los Angeles for good, and will reopen her business in a small town in Indiana, where she recently bought a home.

