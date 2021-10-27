Fashion Mogul Kat Von D Makes Move to Indiana Permanent, Closing Tattoo Shop in L.A. for Good

Fashion mogul, model, and tattoo enthusiast Kat Von D has announced that she is leaving “corrupt” Los Angeles for good and will reopen her business in the small town in Indiana in which she recently bought a home.

Last December, the LA Ink star, whose full name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, announced that she bought a home in Vevay, Indiana, situated between Cincinnati and Louisville on the Ohio River.

At the time, the artist said they probably wouldn’t sell their home in Los Angeles, however, she was fed up with “all that’s been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption.” She added, “we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day.”

But now, it appears that she has changed her mind. According to the Courier & Press, Kat Von D is indeed looking to leave L.A. permanently.

She announced her decision via a Monday Instagram post which carried the message, “Goodbye California!” in big red letters.

“The more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” Kat Von D said in the post. “After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there”

In December, Kat Von D bought the Benjamin Schenck Mansion, an historic home in the river town with a population of just over 1,500. She plans to reopen her business to private customers after renovating the two-story, Italianate/Second Empire style brick mansion built in 1874.

