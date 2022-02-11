Transgender ‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Dead at 30

The first transgender star of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life, Destinee LaShaee, has died at 30, according to a family statement.

LaShaee’s brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the death on Facebook, according to The Wrap.

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are,” Compton wrote on Facebook. “I accept every flaw that came with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option. Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take?”

Compton did not release the TLC star’s cause of death. LaShaee appeared on the reality show’s seventh season in 2019.

“I just lay here all day and wait for food. I don’t see any of my family and friends, unless they come to see me,” LaShaee said during one of the episodes. “I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me.”

LaShaee made a major physical transformation by 2021, losing nearly 500 pounds, and becoming a star on social media sharing the weight loss journey.

TLC released a statement offering the family its sympathies, E News reported.

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae, whose weight-loss story was featured on My 600-Lb Life,” the network said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

LaShaee, who also used the name Matthew Ventress, posted about mental health issues only just last week.

“To Everyone Who Genuinely Love And Support Me I Love You And I’m Grateful To Have Touched Millions Of Lives And Hearts Around The World. My prayer for someone struggling in anyway is That You Keep fighting, Know Your Beautiful your Strong and You Can Do and Be Anything you want and Dream. Dreaming Is Free, Love Is Free And Most Importantly God Is Free. Living My life with So much pain for so long I’ve come to Realize that God Makes no Mistakes I’m Grateful for my Journey and all I’ve been Through I don’t Regret A Single Moment. Love you All,” Lashee posted under the pseudonym on Feb. 5.

