Brought to Book: Chelsea Clinton to Launch Another Imprint this Fall

Chelsea Clinton is ready to add to her previously announced schedule of new books destined for release through 2022 and beyond.

The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced Friday the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary has a new picture story, Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!, coming Sept. 13.

The book is illustrated by Tania de Regil and continues a publishing trend that is growing by the year.

AP reports at the same time she will launch and provide introductions for a nonfiction chapter book series for kids ages 6-9, Save The …, about animal conservation.

“‘Welcome to the Big Kids Club’ is a reflection of conversations I’ve had with my kids and so many other kids about what it means to have a baby in the family,” Clinton, the mother of three, said in a statement.

She envisions her publishing efforts to be an extension of her other efforts to remain inserted in public life.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this book and the newest ‘Save The’ series. My hope is that young readers and their families will enjoy and learn as much from the books in this series as I have, whether about whale sharks, frogs or more animals that could disappear if we don’t all work together to save them.”

Clinton, has previously written such bestsellers as She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World and She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.

She has a picture book coming out March 1, She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference, with illustrations by Alexandra Bolger.

