Macy Gray Sings National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game After Saying American Flag Represents ‘Hate’

Macy Gray performed a typically eccentric rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, just months after the pop star trashed the U.S. flag as a symbol of “hate.”

Accompanied by a guitarist, Gray sang the national anthem to an arena packed with NBA stars and fans, including the Lakers’ LeBron James and actor Bill Murray. Digital displays of the American flag were on display throughout the arena.

Watch below:

Last year, Macy Gray called for the replacement the American flag, saying it represents both “divisiveness and hate.”

In an op-ed published by Marketwatch, the singer compared Old Glory to the Confederacy.

“It is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag,” Gray wrote. In a subsequent interview, she doubled down on her comments.

“Why do we have to celebrate a flag that now represents divisiveness and hate?” she asked FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna.

“I shouldn’t have to salute it, I shouldn’t have to honor it, I shouldn’t have to pledge to it.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com