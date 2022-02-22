Pop star Britney Spears has found that freedom brings rewards as it was reported Monday she has landed a $15 million tell-all book deal that will set out the details of the toxic conservatorship that dominated most of her performing life.

Publisher Simon & Schuster secured the deal for the pop star’s memoir after a bidding war broke out among publishers desperate for the rights to her story now she has escaped conservatorship restrictions, the London Evening Standard reports.

Her book is expected to touch on her rise to stardom as a teenager, her rocky relationship with her family and her life under the 14-year conservatorship.

An unnamed source told the New York Post Page Six: “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Michelle and Barack Obamas signed a deal worth an estimated US$65m to write multiple books for Penguin Random House in 2017.

A source close to the “Toxic” singer told CNN the entertainer’s decision to write a book was not in response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney Spears has criticized her sister’s book, which refers to the singer as “paranoid” and “erratic” at times.

The Grammy winner’s upcoming tome comes after a judge in November ended her 13-year conservatorship, which she had accused of repeated abuse, as Breitbart News reported.

The new freedom means Spears can make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

“Britney as of today, is a free woman and she’s an independent woman,” her attorney Mathew Rosengart said at the time. “And the rest — with her support system — will be up to Britney.”

The conservatorship had been under the control of Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, after she publicly struggled with mental health.

As part of the agreement, she was unable to marry, forced to undergo regular psychiatric evaluations and made to take birth control.