‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington to Celebrities Making Sanctimonious Posts About Ukraine: ‘Just Be Quiet and Shut the F**k Up’

TV’s Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington doesn’t have much patience for people who are virtue signaling about the Ukraine-Russia crisis. In a video, the British star advised against posting maudlin messages to social media about the unfolding conflict.

“Just be quiet and shut the fuck up,” she said.

Amanda Abbington — who played the wife of Martin Freeman’s Watson in the popular BBC series — urged ordinary people to resist their urge to weigh in on the faraway conflict.

“If you’re thinking of posting any kind of poetry, sonnet, Shakespeare text, or ‘Wind Beneath my Wings’… in some hideous montage in order to help the people of Ukraine, please don’t. It doesn’t serve anyone and makes you look like a dick,” she said in the video posted Friday.

She advised people to either donate money or “just be quiet and shut the fuck up.”

Watch below:

A word of advice. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qtp8DfTY6D — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) February 25, 2022

Abbington followed up, saying, “Sanctimonious posts sometimes miss the mark and are counter productive.”

Nope. Not saying that at all. I’m an actress and have been for over thirty years. I’m merely saying that sanctimonious posts sometimes miss the mark and are counter productive. And my post was also incredibly tongue in cheek. How you got that from my post is baffling! https://t.co/vR5WEFcgyz — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) February 25, 2022

Her message comes as Hollywood celebrities have rushed to social media to offer “thoughts and prayers”-style wishes to the Ukranian people.

Just this week, actress AnnaLynne McCord released a cringeworthy poem about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traumatic childhood in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Among the stars to engage in the self-aggrandizing behavior are Barbra Streisand, Kerry Washington, Piper Perabo, and George Takei.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com