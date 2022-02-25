‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington to Celebrities Making Sanctimonious Posts About Ukraine: ‘Just Be Quiet and Shut the F**k Up’

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 20: Actress Amanda Abbington speaks onstage during the 'Masterpiece/Mr. Selfridge, Season 2' panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at Langham Hotel on January 20, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
David Ng

TV’s Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington doesn’t have much patience for people who are virtue signaling about the Ukraine-Russia crisis. In a video, the British star advised against posting maudlin messages to social media about the unfolding conflict.

“Just be quiet and shut the fuck up,” she said.

Amanda Abbington — who played the wife of Martin Freeman’s Watson in the popular BBC series — urged ordinary people to resist their urge to weigh in on the faraway conflict.

“If you’re thinking of posting any kind of poetry, sonnet, Shakespeare text, or ‘Wind Beneath my Wings’… in some hideous montage in order to help the people of Ukraine,  please don’t. It doesn’t serve anyone and makes you look like a dick,” she said in the video posted Friday.

She advised people to either donate money or “just be quiet and shut the fuck up.”

Watch below:

Abbington followed up, saying, “Sanctimonious posts sometimes miss the mark and are counter productive.”

Her message comes as Hollywood celebrities have rushed to social media to offer “thoughts and prayers”-style wishes to the Ukranian people.

Just this week, actress AnnaLynne McCord released a cringeworthy poem about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traumatic childhood in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

Among the stars to engage in the self-aggrandizing behavior are Barbra Streisand,  Kerry Washington, Piper Perabo, and George Takei.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

