Poetry vs. Putin: ‘90210’ Star AnnaLynne McCord Records Open Letter Wishing She Could Prevent Putin’s Childhood Trauma

Actress AnnaLynne McCord, star of the rebooted 90210 series, has released a cringeworthy, poetic plan for peace, rhyming about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traumatic childhood in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine.

In a video posted on Twitter, AnnaLynne McCord apologized to Putin for his harsh childhood allegedly devoid of a loving mother.

If I was your mother, you would’ve been so loved.

Held in the arms of joyous lights,

Never would this story’s plight

The world unfurled before our eyes

A pure demise

Of a nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.

If I was your mother the world would’ve been warm

So much laughter and joy

Nothing would harm

I can’t imagine the stain

The soul-stealing pain

That the little boy you must’ve seen and believed

And the formulation of thought, quickly taught,

That you live in a cruel, unjust world.

McCord’s poetry then wondered aloud if perhaps this horrific childhood fueled Putin into becoming a tyrant. “Is that why you now decide no one will get the best of you?” she questioned. “Is this why you do not hide, nor away shy from taking back the world? Was it because, so early in life, all that strife, racked your little body with fear.”

The American Heiress and Nip/Tuck actress then declared she would have “died” to give Putin life if “only I had been your mother.”

The poetry concluded with McCord reflecting on a two or three-year-old Putin witnessing a world of violence without a loving mother like herself.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

McCord’s poetry slam instantly went viral on social media and was met with mixed reviews.

AnnaLynne McCord rn pic.twitter.com/HilErd4u7A — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) February 24, 2022