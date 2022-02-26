Director David Lynch Blasts Putin: ‘All This Death and Destruction will Come Back to Visit You’

Legendary film director David Lynch took to his Youtube channel to blast Russia’s Vladimir Putin for his attack on neighboring Ukraine, saying that the Russian leader will reap what he has sown.

“Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man,” Lynch said. “And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap. And right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction. It’s all on you.”

Watch below:

“The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country,” Lynch continued. “You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing.”

David Lynch added his comments on the war against the Ukrainians to his “Weather Report” Youtube videos.

The Twin Peaks helmer then offered some advice to the Russian ruler.

“My advice to you is save yourself, save the Ukrainians, save this world,” Lynch said directly to Putin. “Start getting along with your neighbors. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack. Let’s work together so all the countries of this world can come up in peace and get along with each other. Let’s solve the problems we’ve got together. Let’s get real! Everyone.”

Lynch made headline in 2018 when he said “[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

According to Variety, Lynch has been working on a secret project, but no details have been made public. Meanwhile, he has filmed a cameo role for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming autobiographical drama The Fabelmans. The nature of the cameo, though, has been kept tightly under wraps.

