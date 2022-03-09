Biden’s America: Gas Prices Surge Past Apocalyptic ‘I Am Legend’ Predictions

Gas prices have surged so high in certain parts of the United States that they are now beating out the apocalyptic-level predictions seen in Will Smith’s 2007 action movie I am Legend.

In the hit movie, Will Smith plays a lone survivor roaming the empty streets of Manhattan following a global apocalypse brought on by a virus that transforms humans into vampires, and, occasionally, the camera offers a preview of what gas prices might look like on the eve of the world’s end: $6.63, $6.87, $6.95, etc. Of course, that’s just a movie; surely, those kinds of astronomical prices could never happen in the real world, right?

Well…

LA has reached 'I Am Legend' gas prices (via @tina_patel) pic.twitter.com/8lTKkQh8xV — Ryan Fish (@RyanFishTV) March 5, 2022

Gas prices in West Hollywood, California are as high as $7.55. One driver said, "It blows my mind. It’s a crazy number!" pic.twitter.com/TvAHKQbrwD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2022

I Am Legend starting to feel uncomfortably realistic now. pic.twitter.com/htQijUgI9f — Cullen Roche (@cullenroche) March 7, 2022

It's official. Gas prices are worse now than in apocalyptic zombie films (here, "I Am Legend"). https://t.co/wplXXKqcZr pic.twitter.com/aq6k4kp3t9 — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) March 5, 2022

1) New York I am Legend 2) LA March 2022 pic.twitter.com/Ed13JWCMZt — Lockdown Enthusiast (@LKDNenthusiast) March 9, 2022

According to Fox Business, California has the highest gas prices while the state of Oklahoma has the lowest, with urban areas like Los Angeles and New York City experiencing the highest surges well above $6, with some stations rising to as high as $7 per gallon.

Unprecedented gas prices are hurting families across the country, but drivers in blue states like California and New York are feeling an even bigger pinch at the pump. As of Tuesday, the Democratic-led states of Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York have the highest gas prices in the country, led by California with an average of $5.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to GasBuddy.

Ironically enough, gas prices appear to have reached I am Legend levels in the same week that Will Smith signed on to a sequel, so let’s hope there are no vampires in our future.