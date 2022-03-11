Jussie Smollett Mercilessly Mocked Following Sentencing

Mass mockery came pouring in on convicted felon and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett following Thursday’s court hearing, in which the disgraced actor was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, as well ordered to pay restitution fees for faking a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself in January 2019.

Smollett had claimed he was physically attacked by two men wearing red hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!” — referring to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

After the actor’s story — which sounded more like a scene from a television show in which the proverbial, cartoonish Republican character shows up — was found to be nothing more than a hoax, Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett on Thursday.

And social media users had a field day:

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett's attacker has been sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 11, 2022

Cruel: Jussie Smollett Will Be Forced To Share A Jail Cell With His Attackerhttps://t.co/FSgTn67Slr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 11, 2022

So thankful Jussie Smollett’s attacker was sent to jail today. 🙏🏻 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 11, 2022

Did Jussie Smollett finally get justice today? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2022

Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson shared a video clip from the 1999 film “Fight Club,” in which Smollett’s face is photoshopped onto actor Edward Norton, who is seen punching himself in the face.

New shocking footage of the Jussie Smollett attack pic.twitter.com/n3ErctinpU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2022

Other Twitter users mocked Smollett’s reaction to his sentencing, in which the actor made a spectacle of himself, repeatedly shouting, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent” as he was being hauled off to jail on Thursday.

Jussie Smollett is misunderstood. he’s not a liar, he’s just an incredibly talented method actor who cannot break character under any circumstances https://t.co/WWSjtXYrE6 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 11, 2022

.@JussieSmollett, after the judge unexpectedly sentenced him to jail, said, “Your honor, I’m not suicidal.” Well, he did kill his career.#JussieSmollett — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 11, 2022

😂😂😂😂 this man is trying out for a new role https://t.co/FdYSfLJi88 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) March 11, 2022

Grab the Popcorn! Jussie Smollett was just sentenced to Jail and threw a Temper Tantrum in court pic.twitter.com/3VXZHq92Fj — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 11, 2022

I would have paid the $100,000 for @JussieSmollett if he shouted "This is MAGA country" instead of "I am not suicidal" in court. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 11, 2022

Others wondered if a Trump supporter would be given the same sentence for faking a hate crime.

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, he’ll pay $120,106 restitution and a $25,000 fine for lying to police and hoaxing a hate crime. A slap on the wrist compared to what a Trump voter would get for this. pic.twitter.com/CmGoln1eLm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 11, 2022

“Jussie Smollett gets 150 days in jail for a hate crime conspiracy while Trump supporters remain political prisoners for trespassing. Incredible,” another tweeted.

“If Jussie Smollett was a Trump voter do you think he would have gotten more than 150 days? Come on,” another Twitter user inquired.

If Jussie Smollett was a Trump supporter, he would have spent 10 years in jail. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 11, 2022

Judge Linn sentenced Smollett Thursday to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000 after verbally eviscerating the disgraced actor in the courtroom.

