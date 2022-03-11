Jussie Smollett Mercilessly Mocked Following Sentencing

Honoree Jussie Smollett on stage during the Black Aids Institute’s 16th Annual Heroes in the Struggle Gala held at the Directors Guild of America on Thursday, June 18, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Alana Mastrangelo

Mass mockery came pouring in on convicted felon and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett following Thursday’s court hearing, in which the disgraced actor was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, as well ordered to pay restitution fees for faking a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself in January 2019.

Smollett had claimed he was physically attacked by two men wearing red hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!” — referring to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

After the actor’s story — which sounded more like a scene from a television show in which the proverbial, cartoonish Republican character shows up — was found to be nothing more than a hoax, Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett on Thursday.

And social media users had a field day:

Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson shared a video clip from the 1999 film “Fight Club,” in which Smollett’s face is photoshopped onto actor Edward Norton, who is seen punching himself in the face.

Other Twitter users mocked Smollett’s reaction to his sentencing, in which the actor made a spectacle of himself, repeatedly shouting, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent” as he was being hauled off to jail on Thursday.

Others wondered if a Trump supporter would be given the same sentence for faking a hate crime.

“Jussie Smollett gets 150 days in jail for a hate crime conspiracy while Trump supporters remain political prisoners for trespassing. Incredible,” another tweeted.

“If Jussie Smollett was a Trump voter do you think he would have gotten more than 150 days? Come on,” another Twitter user inquired.

Judge Linn sentenced Smollett Thursday to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000 after verbally eviscerating the disgraced actor in the courtroom.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.