Watch: 9 Devastating Quotes from Judge Who Sentenced Jussie Smollett to Jail

Hate crime hoaxer and disgraced actor Jussie Smollett was eviscerated by Judge James Linn during his sentencing hearing on Thursday. Check out nine devastating quotes from the judge who sentenced Smollett to 150 days in Cook County jail.

“You’re just a charlatan, pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that’s shameful,” Judge Linn told Smollett during the sentencing on Thursday.

“Your very name has become an adverb for ‘lying,’ and I cannot imagine what could be worse than that. People talk about situations where somebody’s lying and trying to manipulate — and your name comes up: ‘Pulling a Jussie,’ something like that. That’s awful.”

“You’re the butt of jokes. Comedians, mainstream talk show hosts, they make jokes about you,” Judge Linn said. “They do sketches about you. I can’t imagine anything worse than that. And this is all self-inflicted. These are things you did to yourself.”

“You’ve become toxic in your own workplace,” the judge added. “Your career future is uncertain at very best. It was really on a rocket ship to success, and now you’ve turned yourself into riches to rags.”

“Your performance on the witness stand, this can only be described as pure perjury,” Judge Linn said. “You committed hour upon hour upon hour of pure perjury.”

“The officer asked, ‘What happened?’ And then you start to lie. And you haven’t stopped lying ever since. You’ve been lying, and lying, and lying about this case, and that’s why you’re here today,” Judge Linn said.

“You really craved the attention — you wanted to get the attention, and you were so invested in issues of social justice, and you knew that this was a sore spot for everybody in this country,” the judge added.

“There is nothing that I will do here today that can come close to the damage you’ve already done to your own life,” Judge Linn said. “You turned your life upside down by your misconduct and shenanigans.”

“You destroyed your life as you knew it, and there’s nothing that any sentencing judge can do to you that can compare to the damage that you’ve already done to yourself,” the judge added.

Judge Linn sentenced Smollett Thursday to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000.

