Stacey Abrams Guest Stars as President of United Earth on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Hollywood has put its wishful thinking on full display by casting Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) in a cameo role as the president of Earth in the season four finale of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+.

Stacey Abrams appears in the episode’s climactic scene as the president of United Earth, the borderless government that rules over the entire planet. In the episode, she declares Earth as part of the interplanetary Federation.

“United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words,” Abram’s character said, according to a report from Deadline. “There’s a lot of work to do, are you ready for that?”

Showrunner Michelle Paradise gushed over Abrams in an interview with Indiewire in which she described how Abrams was cast.

“We got on Zoom with her, and we pitched her where we were for the season and who this character was and what this character would represent. And asked if she would be a part of this with us. Honestly, I can’t think of anyone better to represent the president of Earth in all of that.”

Abrams has publicly stated she wishes to run for president one day.

“Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely,” she told CBS’ Sunday Morning last year, when asked about a potential White House run.

Abrams has been a longtime Star Trek fan and even held a Star Trek-themed fundraiser in 2020 to help Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their Senate run-off races.

Since losing her run for the governor of Georgia — a race she has never publicly conceded — Abrams has kept busy courting Hollywood in an apparent effort to keep her name and face in the public eye. She teamed up with Amazon Studios for the voter suppression documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy.

She is also partnering with NBCUniversal International Studio’s Working Title Television to turn her novel While Justice Sleeps into a TV series, with Abrams serving as executive producer.

Abrams signed with the far-left Hollywood agency UTA shortly after losing the Georgia gubernatorial race.

