Rich Get Richer: Stacey Abrams’ Latest Hollywood Project Is With NBCUniversal

Stacey Abrams (D) is getting more love from Hollywood, this time in the form of a TV adaptation of her new novel, While Justice Sleeps.

NBCUniversal International Studio’s Working Title Television will reportedly turn Abram’s legal thriller into a series, with Abrams serving as executive producer. No network or streamer has been announced for the show.

“After weathering the competitive storm to secure Stacey’s novel, we are elated to have come out on top,” said Tim Bevan, co-chairman of Working Title Television, in a statement sent to multiple news outlets. “This is one of those rare moments when the opportunity feels right, and we look forward to developing this thrilling project with the multi-hyphenate Abrams.”

Working Title Television has produced Amazon Studio’s Hanna as well as Showtime’s The Tudors.

The deal is the latest Hollywood project involving Stacey Abrams. As Breitbart News reported, CBS said it was developing a drama series based on a romance novel that Abrams published in 2004 under the name Selena Montgomery.

Abrams was the subject of the Amazon Studios documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, which was released last year. The movie followed Abrams during her failed campaign for Georgia governor as well as her activism surrounding voter suppression.

Hollywood talent agency UTA reportedly brokered the latest deal with Working Title Television. Abrams signed with UTA in 2019 after she lost the governor’s race in Georgia to Brian Kemp (R). Abrams has claimed she lost the election because of “voter suppression.”

While Justice Sleeps — which is Abrams’ first novel to be published under her real name — tells the story of Avery Keene, a law clerk to a Supreme Court Justice. When the justice falls into a coma, Avery uncovers a series of secrets that leads her to the top levels of the federal government.

Abrams has become a darling among Hollywood elites since her electoral loss in 2018. Celebrities including Kumail Nanjiani, Sophia Bush, and Kerry Washington teamed up with Abrams to successfully flip Georgia blue during the state’s recent runoff election in January.

