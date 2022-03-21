Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Shutters Under China Covid Crunch

Disney’s resorts in China have been shuttered due to the country’s rising rates of the coronavirus. Disney posted a notice to visitors on its websites informing them that several attractions will be shut down immediately.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” the notice reads. “We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.”

Chinese authorities have once again taken to draconian lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus as the country reports its first COVID deaths in a year.

Last week, Chinese officials admitted that 28 of its 31 provinces, in addition to formerly autonomous Hong Kong, were experiencing uncontrolled reports of coronavirus infections causing major disruption to the regions.

Authorities have also claimed that the vast majority of cases are mild and asymptomatic. Nonetheless, the government has gone back to widespread lockdowns in response to the virus.

“More effective measures should be taken to achieve maximum effect in prevention and control with minimum cost, and to reduce the impact on socioeconomic development as much as possible,” said China’s leader Xi Jinping, according to Xinhua. “Noting the recent local [Chinese coronavirus] cluster transmissions appeared in many places in the country, with broad coverage and frequent occurrences, the meeting called for stringent implementation of the policy of early detection, reporting, quarantine and treatment.”

Xi also issued a veiled warning to regional leaders to reinstate strict lockdowns or face being removed from their positions of power.

“In regions where the epidemic hit, officials at all levels must consider epidemic prevention and control their top priority and put their utmost effort toward the successful containment of the virus, the meeting underscored,” Xinhua reported. “Officials who have lost control of the epidemic due to dereliction of duty must be investigated immediately following discipline and regulations, the meeting added.”

Consequently, Disney’s resorts have shut down in China several times as government lockdown policies swept across China.

Disney shuttered its Shanghai attraction in Jan. of 2020 and reopened in May of that year. It also shut down in Nov. of last year with 34,000 visitors still inside because one person tested positive upon entering the park. It reopened two days later.

The resort has posted a message to fans, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! We look forward to seeing you soon!”

