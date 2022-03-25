Actor Ron Perlman Tells Ted Cruz ‘Go F**k Yourself’ After Kentaji Brown Jackson Questions: ‘Big Prick’

Left-wing Hollywood actor Ron Perlman told Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to “go fuck yourself” after the senator questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose history of lenient sentencing for child pornographers has been called into question.

“Hi, Ted. Listen, I know how tempting it is to appeal to the real lowest form of humanity here in the United States,” the Hellboy star said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “The bottom feeders, people who pride themselves on hatred, on un-education, an inability to read, an inability to understand the difference between true patriotism and the bullshit you are selling. I know how tempting it is to play to those people, because at least you have a base.”

“But Jesus Christ, Ted, for somebody with a really, really small dick, you get to be a bigger prick every fucking day. Go fuck yourself,” Ron Perlman said.

As Breitbart News reported, Sen. Cruz presented a chart highlighting all eight of Jackson’s child porn sentences, and noted they deviated from federal sentencing guidelines and what government prosecutors recommended.

Cruz is not the only senator Perlman has attacked over Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

A day before that, the Bonkers actor called Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) a “fucking white slaver piece of shit” over his line of questioning during a recent Jackson hearing.

Sen. Cotton had grilled Judge Jackson on crime statistics, focusing on her comments to a “career criminal” drug “kingpin” in 2018, in which she stated that she “shared his frustration” with regards to not being able to give him a lighter sentence, adding, “And for this, I am sorry.”

In a video rant posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Perlman accused the senator of racism for addressing crime statistics and focusing on judge’s alleged history of lenient sentencing, including in child pornography cases.

Last month, the Hellboy actor called for secession, proclaiming, “It’s time that every state they would elect republicans to represent them, and all of the rest of us separate. You don’t wanna live in my world and I certainly don’t want to live in yours.”

