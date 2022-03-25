Cancel Mob Attacks Disney Actress Natasha Ward, Who Said Stop ‘Pretending Trans Women Are Not Men’

Disney-owned ABC drama Station 19 star Natasha Ward, a former University of California, Irvine, track and field athlete, said “pretending that trans women are not men who have a biological advantage and their place an undue burden on biological women is make believe and it is not science or fact.” This is rare from a Hollywood actor. Now a cancel mob is in full-fledged attack mode against her.

Natasha Ward posted a lengthy Instagram message, saying “We need to have this conversation” about the growing number of trans athletes dominating women’s sports.

In her post, Ward said that it is possible to support transgender people without also supporting transgender athletes, “who have a biological advantage,” competing against women.

In her Instgram post that she has subsequently deleted, Ward insisted that, “Supporting #transfreedom does not mean it’s ok to violate the rights of biological women.”

“Pretending that trans women are not men who have a biological advantage and therefore place an undue burden on biological women is make believe and it is not science or fact,” Ward added. “When ‘your truth’ trumps ‘THE TRUTH’ and forces me to pretend that it’s not a lie we have a very real problem,” Ward continued n the Instagram post.

The actress continued:

In the long run, women will have to take illegal substances in order to beat men ‘identifying’ as women in women’s sports. Ultimately pushing women out of the upper echelons of elite sports entirely as we biologically cannot compete apart from enhanced substances. Forcing women to endanger their health. That is a That is fact. Your truth is not the truth and when it infringes upon fact and places an undue burden which displaces my rights, we have gone too far.”

Almost immediately, though, Ward’s serious discussion made her a target by wild-eyed leftists who have no desire for debate on the issue of trans athletes.

Natasha Ward, an actress on Disney-ABC show Station 19, and a former athlete, has posted "We need to have this conversation" about males in women's sports. It resulted in online abuse and calls for her to be sacked, so other actors and producers on the show have … condemned her pic.twitter.com/WP4sCFK1lC — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) March 23, 2022

One Twitter user called for Ward to immediately be fired from the TV show.

“Natasha ward deserves to be held accountable for what she’s said about trans women,” a Twitter user angrily wrote. “You can’t have a show an cast that celebrates diversity whilst having a known transphobe in the cast. do better station 19. please do what you must.”

“What is wrong with you #NatashaWard this is just downright degrading to trans women,” said another attacker. “Nobody is taking away cos womens rights by being trans. I don’t feel violated. this is basically saying that trans women aren’t real women. @station19 you might want to get rid of her. @station19.”

Another Twitter user attacked the producers of Station 19 for not making sure all its employees toed the leftist ideological line, saying, “you’d think that the casting directors of station 19 would have made sure that their actors were FULLY supportive of the lgbtq+ community, given that most of their views come from us. ’m disgusted at the actions of natasha ward and frustrated that this is happening.”

One social media critic simply wrote, “what natasha ward posted is absolutely disgusting.”

Comments like those above flooded Twitter and Instagram after the actress posted her call for a conversation on women’s rights. The attacks soon caused Ward to set her Instagram account to private.

Some of the criticism was based on the ABC’s recent decision to go all-in to support the “LGBTQIA+” community in the wake of Florida’s introduction of its Parental Rights in Education bill.

Many of the critics simply called for Ward to be fired from her show claiming she is “violating” ABC’s policy of supporting transgenderism. ABC’s owner, Disney, has also gone all in for transgenderism.

Others, of course, jumped to Ward’s defense.

“Never heard of Natasha Ward or her show, but the indoor kids are crying to get this woman fired for speaking rational truth,” a Twitter user wrote. “They cry for no debate because they have … no argument.”

