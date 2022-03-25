Joe Biden Meets Cast of Oscar-Nominated ‘CODA’ amid Crushing Gas Prices, Inflation, Border Crisis

As inflation continues to soar, gas prices skyrocket, and the southern border crisis goes unaddressed, President Joe Biden (D) spent time this week rubbing elbows with Hollywood stars as the cast of the Oscar-nominated movie CODA visited the White House.

In a video posted to First Lady Jill Biden’s social media accounts, the cast — including Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant — toured the White House and looked on as the U.S. Marine Band performed music from the movie.

Later, President Biden mingled with the CODA cast in the Oval Office.

“I assume you understand the impact you had on the whole country,” the president said. “It helped so many people.”

To Marlee, Troy, Emilia, Daniel, and the entire cast of CODA – the Rossi family will always live in our hearts. Thank you for an afternoon filled with so much 🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/QIWtLSMLr5 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 25, 2022

CODA is considered a frontrunner for best picture at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. The Apple TV+ tearjerker tells the story of a working class deaf family in Massachusetts and the emotional strain they experience when the family’s only hearing member — 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) — decides she wants to become a singer.

It is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier.

Matlin, who plays the family matriarch, revealed earlier this week that Joe and Jill Biden both watched the movie and loved its “theme of family authenticity.”

We are in the White House Screening Room. Meanwhile, we were blown away when @potus and @FLOTUS told us that they loved #CODAfilm and its theme of family authenticity. We also found out that the White House staff cried when they watched the film! 🏻🏻 @appletvplus pic.twitter.com/3jN7fOKP8c — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 23, 2022

