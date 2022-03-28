Toast of the Town: Will Smith Parties After Chris Rock Slap in Oscars Victory Lap — ‘It’s Been a Beautiful Night’

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Screenshot
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Screenshot
Simon Kent

Actor Will Smith seemed entirely unperturbed Sunday night as he joined the Hollywood elites for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, just hours after he appeared to slap comedian Chris Rock on stage in front of a global audience.

Dancing to his own hits as wife Jada Pinkett Smith cheered him on, he told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.” Other members of his family were also there.

Smith entered the party with not only his wife but children Willow, Trey and Jaden following amongst other friends, according to the report.

Once behind closed doors he was enthusiastically embraced by the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe and Trevor Noah, who gave Smith a long hug as he talked in his ear.

DJ D-Nice shouted Smith out as the actor danced to his own hits, such as “Summertime,” while others captured the moment and shared it on social media.

Smith also seemed unbothered by the fallout while on the red carpet with his family after winning one of the night’s biggest honors.

US actor Will Smith, with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard”, poses with (from R) his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening Smith — who took best actor honors for playing Venus and Serena’s father Richard Williams in the tennis biopic King Richard — stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the presenter cracked a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

***LANGUAGE WARNING*** 

As Breitbart News reported, that single action was for most the single talking point of the Oscars evening although Smith himself seemed more than happy to enjoy his moment of victory.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.