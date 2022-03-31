Watch: Disney Production Coordinator Touts ‘Power’ of Putting Transgender, Queer Characters in Show for Children

A Disney production coordinator who works on an animated series for kids has revealed that he believes it is important to champion transgender, asexual, and other queer characters on the show.

Allen March, who works on Disney-Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, spoke during a recent Disney internal meeting focused on the company’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative dedicated to highlighting “underrepresented voices.”

Leaked video of the virtual meeting was obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo, who has posted it to social media.

March said the Moon Girl team has been “really open to exploring queer stories,” adding that he wants to emphasize transgender and queer characters to create a more authentic, contemporary New York setting for the series, which airs on the Disney Channel.

“Especially with trans characters. You can’t see if someone is trans,” he said. “There’s not one way to look trans. And so kind of the only way to have these canonical trans, canonical asexual characters, canonical bisexual characters is to give them stories where they can be their whole selves.”

During the meeting, March also acknowledged that the media has a lot of power to influence children on “what is normal.”

Children are “getting all this information from the media,” he said, and “there’s a lot of power to that.”

The leaked videos come as the Walt Disney Co. is contending with widespread backlash for vowing to fight Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed into law.

The law forbids the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology to young children, in kindergarten through third grade.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney has promised to help fight the law in courts and in the legislature, saying that its goal is to see the law overturned.

DeSantis has blasted Disney leadership, saying the company isn’t going to succeed in imposing “California values” to overturn a law that is “supported by a strong majority” of people in Florida.

