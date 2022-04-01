Report: Will Smith’s Lawyers Writing to Academy to ‘Beg for Their Forgiveness’ over Oscars Assault

Will Smith has reportedly enlisted his attorneys to “beg” forgiveness from the motion picture Academy ahead of the star’s expected hearing before the organization’s board of governors.

A source close to the actor told The Sun that Smith and his lawyers are writing to the Academy in advance of the April 18 hearing.

“Things are hanging in the balance. He will write an official letter to apologize, and effectively beg for their forgiveness,” the source said.”He is also expected to hold a call with show bosses in the next 24 hours. April 18 is D-Day, though — he will find out if he still has an Oscar, and quite possibly, a career.”

The actor faces a possible range of disciplinary action, including expulsion, for striking Chris Rock in the face during the live Oscars telecast Sunday.

Watch below (Warning: Strong language):

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

While some believe Smith will get away with a light punishment, given his popularity in the industry, sources told The Sun they believe the Academy is “leaning the other way”, adding: “They really feel they have to be seen to act.

“It’s no wonder Will is seeking legal advice — he’s likely to need all the help he can get to avoid sanctions.”

It isn’t the first time an Academy member has lawyered up to deal with the organization. Roman Polanski enlisted his legal team to fight his expulsion from the Academy in 2018. The Oscar-winning director of The Pianist even sued the Academy to be reinstated, but ultimately lost his case.

