Appearing Friday on The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne tha God told Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that many black Democrats believe the Democrat Party has failed to keep their promises—a sharp remark that left the Biden official visibly stunned.

A transcript is as follows:

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: You do realize Pete, a lot of Black people feel like Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been in office.

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG: Really?!

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Yes.

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG: Look I get it, because the work is not done. But the reason I say “really” is we just passed one of the biggest pieces of infrastructure legislation in American history. It was a promise, and it wasn’t just a promise that the Biden-Harris administration made or that us Democrats made in 2020. This is a promise that every president and every Congress has made in some way shape or form since I’ve been an adult, and we actually did it.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Those are big, broad things and that’s great but I’m talking about things like, things you campaigned on, like the George Floyd Policing Act and the fact our voting rights. 19 states have implemented voter suppression bills. You know that’s going to directly impact us the most. The only strategy the Democrats are going to have is “we gotta go out there and vote in mass numbers” to fight it. That’s not a strategy.

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG: Right. Mobilization is a strategy. These tactics that you’re talking about make mobilization harder. You’re absolutely right. That work is not done. That work has to get done and it’s not acceptable where we are right now.