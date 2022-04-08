Bad Boy for Life: Will Smith Banned from Film Academy for 10 Years After Chris Rock Assault

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 54-person board of governors met on Friday and banned Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years. The move comes just 12 days after Smith assaulted Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the 94th Oscars.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story.