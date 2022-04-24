Paramount Parts Ways with ‘Ray Donovan’ Director After Investigation into Misconduct Claims

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Executive Producer David Hollander on stage at PaleyLive - An Evening With "Ray Donovan" at The Paley Center for Media on July 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Showtime)
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Showtime
April 24 (UPI) — Former Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander has been fired from the upcoming Showtime series, American Gigolo, following an investigation by the network and producers Paramount Television Studios into his alleged misconduct.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a statement from Showtime and Paramount said Saturday.

Deadline cited unnamed sources as saying the investigation and firing involved comments Hollander allegedly made on the set of American Gigolo.

MAY 20: Director David Hollander, Liev Schreiber and Susan Sarandon of Ray Donovan speak on “Fix This: Ray Donovan” during Day Two of the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at Milk Studios on May 20, 2018 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Although the type of statements have not been disclosed, they were not of sexual harassment nature, the outlet said.

Hollander has not publicly remarked on the situation and Variety said Hollander’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The series adaptation of the 1980 Richard Gere film stars Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Gabriel LaBelle and Wayne Brady. Bernthal plays former male escort Julian Kaye who returns to the Los Angeles sex industry 15 years after he was arrested for murder.

Hollander also created created CBS’ The Guardian and TNT’s Heartland.

