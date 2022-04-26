Mouse House Hypocrisy: Disney Still Does Big Business in Anti-Gay Countries While Fighting Florida’s Parental Rights Law

The Walt Disney Co. continues to do business in countries that criminalize homosexuality while at home, the company has provoked a war with Florida over the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which Disney preposterously claims will jeopardize the “safety” of its LGBTQ employees.

From the Disney+ streaming service to Disney Cruises, the Mouse House has no ethical quandaries about countries where gays and lesbians are treated as second class citizens and even felons. In at least two of the countries, homosexuality is punishable by death.

Disney employees have not risen up in protest against the company’s decision to associate with repressive regimes as they did in response to Florida’s law.

The Disney+ steaming service recently expanded into ten countries where homosexuality is still illegal: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Yemen, and the Palestinian Authority. The streaming service is also available in Singapore, where same-sex sexual activity is outlawed.

Disney's idea of "equality" is radically redefining gender and pushing sexual lesson plans to children while investing in countries that still harshly criminalize LGBT people for literally just existing. Teaching kindergarteners about sex is not "equality." Disney is broken. pic.twitter.com/HhebFA7YOV — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) April 1, 2022

In Saudi Arabia and Yemen, homosexuality is a capital crime punishable by execution.

Disney Cruises sails to countries that still criminalize homosexuality, including Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda; Dominica; and St. Maarten. The “Adventures by Disney” program offers vacation trips to Egypt, where gays face widespread discrimination.

As Breitbart News reported, a small group of Disney employees pressured CEO Bob Chapek into abandoning the company’s neutrality regarding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation. Disney has now vowed to fight to repeal the law and to embrace LGBTQ activism around the country.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted Disney executives for attempting to subvert the will of Florida voters.

Last week, Florida officially stripped Disney World in of its self-governing district in Orlando, exposing the company to more taxes and government regulation.

