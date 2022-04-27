Watch: Moment Alec Baldwin Learns Halyna Hutchins Died Following ‘Rust’ Shooting

The moment Alec Baldwin learned Halyna Hutchins had died in hospital after he accidentally shot her on the set of Rust has been revealed, with the actor holding his hand over his mouth and softly uttering the word “no!” as the tragic news was delivered.

The cinematographer died after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged during rehearsals for the western film in New Mexico in October 2021.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office footage shows Baldwin seated before two deputies as one told him: “I do have some very unfortunate news to tell you. She didn’t make it.”

The 64-year-old actor said “no!” before putting his hand over his mouth and sitting in stunned silence as the words were delivered.

The deputy then explained the film’s director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, was still in hospital.

When asked if there was anything the deputies could do for him, Baldwin said he wanted to call his wife. He then left the room with his hand on his forehead.

The footage has been released as the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said “concerning” information has been found on text messages during the investigation into the fatal shooting, as Breitbart News reported.

The decision on whether or not to file criminal charges will likely take weeks or even months, as authorities continue to examine forensic evidence.