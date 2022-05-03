Julia Louis-Dreyfus Raising Money to Help Women Get Abortions: ‘I’m Really Angry’

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is raising money to help women receive abortions, saying she will match $10,000 in donations to dozens of abortion organizations across the country.

“I’m really angry. How about you?” the multiple Emmy-winning celebrity tweeted Tuesday.

The actress was apparently reacting to the recent leak of U.S. Supreme Court documents showing that the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

I'm really angry. How about you? I'm matching $10K in donations to 80+ abortion funds that help arrange & pay for people to get the abortion care they need. Please donate here to get matched and let me know below when you do: https://t.co/0bU3yiIQpo pic.twitter.com/RUM7txjCga — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 3, 2022

The fundraiser Louis-Dreyfus is promoting is for the National Network of Abortion Funds, which has called itself a “reproductive justice organization” but in actuality is a group that pays for women’s abortions.

“With our constitutionally protected right to abortion under attack, abortion funds are working nonstop to make sure people can still access (and afford) abortion,” the organization said on its fundraising page.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who backed Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, is one of a growing number of Hollywood celebrities who have expressed their anger and despair at the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Other stars who have vented their rage include CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush, Fox’s Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and filmmaker Rob Reiner.

HBO’s Veep featured an abortion subplot in its seventh and final season, when Amy Brookheimer, who was former Vice President Selina Meyer’s chief of staff, decided to terminate the baby she was carrying after a fling with co-worker Dan Egan.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com