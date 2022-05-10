Rapper Jack Harlow Faces Backlash for Being Carried over Mud by Black Men at Kentucky Derby

Rapper Jack Harlow is facing backlash over a video that shows him being carried over mud by black men at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.

The 24-year-old rapper was one of the many celebrities who attended the annual event on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

A video tweeted by the Kentucky Derby’s official account shows Harlow being carried over mud by two black men — likely in an attempt to keep his shoes clean. The video, however, sparked outrage on social media.

Watch Below:

Gotta keep the kicks clean for Riders Up, @jackharlow. pic.twitter.com/Vj8rDJw0sP — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

“Jack Harlow being carried by 2 black dudes across dirt don’t sit right with me,” one Twitter user reacted.

“just saw a video of jack harlow being carried by 2 black men this is not the dream dr. king died for,” another wrote.

“that video of jack harlow getting carried so his shoes don’t get dirty is so embarrassing and v disturbing,” a third tweeted.

“just saw a video of jack Harlow being carried by two men because he didn’t want to get his shoes dirty?? Instant ick man tf,” another said.

“So jack Harlow getting carried by black men wasn’t weird to y’all?” one Twitter user asked.

“Jack Harlow is a bitch,” another said. “Who gets carried by a bunch of dudes so your shoes don’t get dirty? I thought this guy had dough? I used to throw white ups out the window after the club.”

“Jack Harlow got carried right into cancellation,” one Twitter user quipped.

“Jack Harlow better not open twitter cuz that shi will not be good for his mental health,” one Twitter user commented.

