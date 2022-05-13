John Legend Suggests People Upset over Baby Formula Given to Illegals Instead of Americans Are Not ‘Pro-Life’

Pop singer and Joe Biden-backer John Legend, net worth $100 million, used the national baby formula shortage in the United States to attack pro-life people, suggesting that those who are concerned about baby formula being sent to illegal aliens over American citizens are not “pro-life.”

“These are the ‘pro life’ folks,” Legend wrote in response to Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), who tweeted, “Baby formula should go to Americans before illegals. This should not have to be said.”

These are the “pro life” folks. https://t.co/O3baiH64L2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 13, 2022

As President Joe Biden fails to address the acute shortage of baby formula across the country — which is resulting in panic for mothers, for whom formula is a necessary supplement or substitute for breast milk — Legend appears to have only one issue on his mind: abortion.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

The singer’s bizarre attack against pro-life Americans comes after he and his wife disgraced former model Chrissy Teigen announced that they will be donating to NNAF Abortion Funds and Keep Our Clinics in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade.

“I am outraged and dismayed that the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to allow the government to invade women’s private health care decisions and strip them of rights the Court had upheld for 50 years,” Legend lamented.

The “So High” singer added that the right for women to kill their unborn children “is so fundamental to their humanity, so necessary for them to be full citizens and full participants in civic and professional life.”

Today, @chrissyteigen and I will be donating to @abortionfunds and @keepourclinics to help women afford and access the services they need in a safe and timely fashion. We will do what we can to fight for our fellow citizens and democracy. I hope you will too. pic.twitter.com/uEZwLQu5yn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 5, 2022

Celebrities, woke corporations, and left-wing activists have been having a collective meltdown in the wake of a Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade being leaked to the press.

Moreover, these pro-abortion advocates have become increasingly hysterical over states passing laws limiting abortion — leaving leftists fretting over how poor pregnant women will be able to afford traveling out of state in order to successfully kill their unborn children.

