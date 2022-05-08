John Legend, Chrissy Teigen to Donate to Abortion Funds: Right to Kill Unborn ‘Fundamental’ to Women’s ‘Humanity’

Singer John Legend announced that he and his wife, disgraced former model Chrissy Teigen, will be donating to NNAF Abortion Funds and Keep Our Clinics in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade.

“I am outraged and dismayed that the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to allow the government to invade women’s private health care decisions and strip them of rights the Court had upheld for 50 years,” Legend lamented in his statement.

The singer went on to say that the right for women to kill their unborn children “is so fundamental to their humanity, so necessary for them to be full citizens and full participants in civic and professional life.”

“We can’t call ourselves a free county without these core rights,” he added.

Today, @chrissyteigen and I will be donating to @abortionfunds and @keepourclinics to help women afford and access the services they need in a safe and timely fashion. We will do what we can to fight for our fellow citizens and democracy. I hope you will too. pic.twitter.com/uEZwLQu5yn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 5, 2022

Legend went on to claim that “many conservative leaning states will automatically enact draconian laws that will impose the state’s will on women” if Roe v. Wade is overruled.

“They will be forced to carry pregnancies to term, regardless of their own desires, the circumstances of conception, and regardless of the consequences to their own health and life,” he insisted.

The singer then bizarrely claimed that “extreme anti-choice state governments are willing to force themselves into the most intimate aspects of a woman’s life, and to cruelly punish those struggling with the loss of a wanted pregnancy by locking them up.”

Legend then argued that people are not “pro-life” if they do not also support government-run healthcare and other welfare programs, asserting that pro-life people “will allow a mother to die to save an unborn child.”

“You are not pro-life if you don’t believe in health care as a right,” he said. “You are not pro-life if you are for weakening the social safety net so that struggling parents can’t afford to take care of their children.”

The singer also said that a person is not pro-life if they are concerned with their unalienable Second Amendment rights.

“You are not pro-life. You are pro-authoritarian control of women’s bodies,” Legend insisted.

“While people with financial means will be able to travel to other states to get the reproductive health services they need, many will not be able to afford this level of mobility,” he said. “That’s why Chrissy and I will be supporting abortion funds and local clinics to help people afford and access the services they need in a safe and timely fashion.”

Celebrities, woke corporations, and left-wing activists have been having a collective meltdown in the wake of a Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade being leaked to the press, and while states are passing legislation limiting abortion — leaving leftists fretting over how poor pregnant women will be able to afford traveling out of state in order to successfully kill their unborn children.

