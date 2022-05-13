Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez Among 160 Artists Backing Planned Parenthood Letter Protesting ‘Roe’ Reversal

A group of 160 top recording artists have signed onto a Planned Parenthood letter decrying the coming reversal of Roe v. Wade. The signatories to the letter include pop stars Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Demi Lovato and actors like Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton.

The celebrity protesters have joined Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign which launched a full-page ad in the New York Times this week in the wake of the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe.

The artists — including pro-abortion pop stars Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Camila Cabello, and Justin Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Beiber — claim in the letter that “Now we are being robbed of our power” if there is a reversal of Roe.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the letter claims, according to Rolling Stone. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

In a statement, Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said that “young people stand to lose the most” if Roe truly is overturned.

“What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever,” Johnson insisted. “Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

Other artists who signed onto the campaign include, Angel Olsen, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers, Meghan Trainor, Finneas, Clairo, Noah Cyrus, and King Princess.

The Planned Parenthood campaign comes on the heels of the May 2nd leaking of the high court’s draft opinion that would put an end to federal supremacy over abortion in the United States by invalidating the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Rabid pro-abortion extremists have spent the intervening days protesting around the country, inducing in front of the private homes of SCOTUS justices.

Contrary to the claims in the Planned Parenthood letter, overturning Roe v. Wade does not outlaw abortion in America, nor can the draft ruling lead to any invalidating of other established rights.

