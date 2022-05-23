‘Carrie’ Star Sissy Spacek Touts Her Past Pro-Abortion Films as Roe Faces Extinction

Actress Sissy Spacek joined the chorus of celebrities mourning the potential end of Roe v. Wade by touting her past pro-abortion films.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the Carrie actress talked about her roles in the 1992 HBO movie A Private Matter – which centered on 1960s children’s television host Sherri Finkine and her struggle to obtain an abortion for medical reasons – and If These Walls Could Talk starring Demi Moore and Cher.

“Spacek’s story in If These Walls Could Talk is particularly resonant in the present moment,” noted the outlet. “The actress plays a mother of four children whose plans to return to college are impacted by an unexpected pregnancy.”

Spacek hailed If These Walls Could Talk as a “wonderful project.”

“It was just a wonderful project with three wonderful directors,” Spacek said. “I was a young woman and all those things were very much on my mind. We had the opportunity to do something that had personal significance to women and was also certainly political.”

Spacek said people will already understand the current fight without having seen A Private Matter or If These Walls Could Talk.

“We’re in a strange place right now,” she said. “I think people pretty much understand what we’re up against. You know, we just never thought that after fighting that battle in the early ’70s we would have to fight it again. But that’s kind of the way the world works.”

Spacek said that people have to be active if they want to create a better future for themselves in the face of climate change and the implosion of abortion rights.

“We’ve gotta be busy, because we’ve got a lot of things, climate change is a huge one, and all the things that we’re going through politically,” she said. “I have grandchildren now, and I want the world to survive for them and I think a lot of people feel that way.”

“Character, values, truth and courage — all of those things are really important. We gotta get busy,” she concluded.